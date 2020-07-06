Indian Olympic Association Marks 100-year Milestone at Olympic Games With New Logo

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday adopted a new branding and visual identity, including an institutional logo and a commercial logo, on the occasion marking 100 years of participation of the athletes at the Olympic Games.

The IOA took to social media to make the announcement and their Tweet read: "Carrying the torch forward, with a new identity. The Indian Olympic Association today adopted a new identity that celebrates our tiranga, a century of passionate work and contribution of the athletes and officials from across the nation in building #TeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia."

The previous institutional logo which drew its inspiration from - the 'Star of India' which was adopted during the period of British Raj in the Indian subcontinent, has been used since the formation of the association till now.

"The new logo of the Indian Olympic Association is a symbol of our country's identity and our values in sport," IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

"Designed to be carried with pride as our athletes take to the world stage, representing Team India, the new identity is a proud celebration of tiranga, the pride, dignity and a lifetime of determined hard work of our athletes and the values of unity, friendship and merit, upheld by the IOA."

IOA is planning to have a special launch event of the logo on August 15.

"In sport, this is the moment when our athletes take to the playing field or the podium, or begin their victory lap, while waving the Indian flag," the IOA statement read.

"The new identity of the IOA celebrates this moment of pride with the tricolor built into the typography. The negative space between the and N is symbolic of '1', representing unity of team and the nation. Uniting India, with its true identity in a modern yet timeless manner.

"The flag at full-mast represents the pride we take in our athletes, every time they step onto the arena. The new logos are approved by the International Olympic Committee."