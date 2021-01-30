Indian Olympic Association​ President Narinder Batra Receives First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield Vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), on Thursday along with his family.

"My Family (My Wife Chetna, my Brother Hemant and his wife Radhika and my Brother in law Jayant Nanda) and I took COVID-19 vaccination on January 28, 2021 in Batra Hospital New Delhi," Batra said in a statement.

"We all took Covisheild Vaccine developed by SII in partnership with Oxford University and British -- Swedish Pharma firm AstraZeneca. By God's grace, all 5 of us are doing perfectly well and we will now take the 2nd dose after 4 weeks and as informed our body will develop antibodies in 6 weeks from January 28," he said.

Batra, last week, had said that Olympic-bound athletes will priority for the IOA to get the vaccination.

"We are having discussions with all concerned departments including Health Ministry, Sports Ministry and NADA. We are very much on track and we hope very soon will come up with a proper plan for it," Batra told ANI.

"As of now, discussions are on. Once everything is fine-tuned will let you know. As of now, I can only say that vaccination of our athletes is our topmost priority and we are working on it with seriousness," he added.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier also said that Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority in the vaccination.

"Whether it is Tokyo Olympics or any big event happening, the preference will be given to Olympic-bound athletes as well as the (support) staff because it is time-bound," Rijiju said.

"Our athletes will be given preference and we will work it out with the health ministry. "We will ensure that all the international participants and organisers are given due importance in all the mechanisms to ensure their safety and security," he added.