Indian Para Swimmers in Danger of Missing World Para Championships in Portugal Owing to Visa Issues

The India Para-Swimming team is due to fly out to Portugal for the World Para Swimming Championships, however, unfortunately, 8 out of 9 members are still awaiting their visas. The 10th edition of the mega swimming event will start on June 12 in Madeira.

The participation of the Indian Para Swimmers is now in danger as they are still awaiting their visas apart from Shams Aalam who is reportedly the only one who has received the approval. While the others have already presented the same documents, the situation is not suitable for them. The swimmers already have the letters of approval from PCI and the invitation confirmation from the Portuguese Para Swimming organization.

Reportedly, the swimmers have applied for the visa in Chennai but the Portuguese visas often get delayed. However, this time it will cost big for the Indian para-swimming team.

More than 600 swimmers from over 70 nations are set to participate in the mega event. The last edition World Championship was held in London where Italy produced a dominating show with a tally of 50 medals.

