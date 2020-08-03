Indian Premier League set to start next month in UAE

NEW DELHI The Indian Premier League is set to be staged in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 to Nov. 10, subject to government approval.

The IPL’s governing council confirmed the proposed dates and venues during a video conference on Sunday, saying in a statement the 53 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to necessary clearances from the government of India.

The lucrative annual TwentyW0 tournament had originally been scheduled to start March 29 before it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 forced organizers to move the competition abroad to get it played in 2020. A window to hold the tournament opened when the International Cricket Council postponed the men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which had been scheduled to be staged in Australia in October and November.

International cricket was suspended in March because of the pandemic and resumed last month with England hosting the West Indies in a three-test series contested under strict bio-security restrictions.

The IPL council said it discussed procedures for delivering a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct at the IPL tournament in the Emirates.

The three-team Womens T20 Challenge is also expected to be held in the UAE, with matches to be played during the IPL playoff week.

___

Also Watch Sushant's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On His Death & The Ongoing Probe | CNN News18

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor