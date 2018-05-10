English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Referee Uvena to Officiate in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
India's Uvena Fernandes has been selected to officiate as an assistant referee in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup slated to be held in France from August 5-24.
Uvena Fernandes. (Image: Indian Football Team/ Twitter)
New Delhi: India's Uvena Fernandes has been selected to officiate as an assistant referee in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup slated to be held in France from August 5-24.
Uvena had earlier become the first Indian female assistant referee to officiate in a World Cup including the final match when she officiated in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final match between Japan and North Korea.
She had officiated four World Cup matches in the Women's U-17 World Cup for which she was presented the AFC Referees Special Award in 2016.
"It is like another dream coming true and I cannot believe that I will be officiating in my second FIFA World Cup in less than two years," she told www.the-aiff.com on Thursday.
"I thank AIFF for all the guidance and help. It is not only a boost for me, it's a boost for women's football and women's refereeing in general and it shows that Indian referees can also make it to the big stage on a regular basis," she added.
