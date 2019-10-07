Indian Senior Team Win Bronze Medal at World Bridge Championships
World Bridge Championships: India won a first bronze medal for the first time ever in the 44 years.
India's senior bridge team won a bronze at Worlds. (Photo Credit: Bridge Federation of India Facebook)
Mumbai: India's senior bridge team led by Dipak Poddar has won a bronze medal for the first time ever in the 44 years of the World Bridge Championships.
This was announced by the Bridge Federation of India.
The 44th World Bridge Championships was recently held in China.
The senior Indian bridge team comprising captain Dipak Poddar, Jitendra Solani, Subhash Dhakras, Ramamurthy Sridharan, Subrata Saha and Sukamal Das, won the bronze medal, a media release issued here said on Monday.
Anal Shah (coach) and Vinay Desai (technical analyst) were the other members of the team, it said.
"It was a complete team effort. We came 4th at the World Bridge Championships at Lyon (France) two years ago and are delighted to be able to do better this time. We shall try our best to win the gold medal for our country the next time, Poddar said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer