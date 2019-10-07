Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Indian Senior Team Win Bronze Medal at World Bridge Championships

World Bridge Championships: India won a first bronze medal for the first time ever in the 44 years.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Senior Team Win Bronze Medal at World Bridge Championships
India's senior bridge team won a bronze at Worlds. (Photo Credit: Bridge Federation of India Facebook)

Mumbai: India's senior bridge team led by Dipak Poddar has won a bronze medal for the first time ever in the 44 years of the World Bridge Championships.

This was announced by the Bridge Federation of India.

The 44th World Bridge Championships was recently held in China.

The senior Indian bridge team comprising captain Dipak Poddar, Jitendra Solani, Subhash Dhakras, Ramamurthy Sridharan, Subrata Saha and Sukamal Das, won the bronze medal, a media release issued here said on Monday.

Anal Shah (coach) and Vinay Desai (technical analyst) were the other members of the team, it said.

"It was a complete team effort. We came 4th at the World Bridge Championships at Lyon (France) two years ago and are delighted to be able to do better this time. We shall try our best to win the gold medal for our country the next time, Poddar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram