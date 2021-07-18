Indian Shooting Team Looking Forward to First Training Session in Tokyo Olympics

The 15 athletes of the Indian Olympic shooting squad, have settled down well after their arrival at the Tokyo 2020 Games village on the Harumi waterfront district on Saturday, and are looking forward to their first training session on Monday at the Asaka Shooting range.

The athletes and seven support staff have all been given twin-sharing rooms and spent Sunday exploring the village, collecting their gifts, visiting selfie-points and welcoming their compatriots from other sports, besides catching up on much needed rest.

“The rifle team has booked a bus for 6.55am in the morning to go for practice," said senior Rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput. “It’s time to go check out the range," he added.

“The team has settled down well in the Village. The atmosphere is good and we are enjoying some much-needed rest after a long journey. We look forward to beginning training from Monday," said national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

The shooters also said that arrangements for food were excellent and, besides compulsory wearing of masks, there were no such restrictions on movement inside the village for any athlete.

Pistol coach Ronak Pandit said, “Everything is being well taken care of. The food and other facilities are good and we are feeling quite safe with the protocols in place. The Indian Government and IOA are all at hand for any issues."

The athletes received phones, footwear and ear-buds as gifts from the organisers.

Event Name Age 10m Air Rifle Men Deepak Kumar 33 10m Air Rifle Men Divyansh Singh Panwar 18 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Sanjeev Rajput 40 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 20 10m Air Pistol Men Saurabh Chaudhary 19 10m Air Pistol Men Abhishek Verma 31 Skeet Men Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 25 Skeet Men Mairaj Ahmad Khan 45 10m Air Rifle Women Apurvi Chandela 28 10m Air Rifle Women Elavenil Valarivan 21 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Anjum Moudgil 27 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Tejaswini Sawant 40 10m Air Pistol Women Manu Bhaker 19 10m Air Pistol Women Yashaswini Singh Deswal 24 25m Pistol Women Manu Bhaker 19 25m Pistol Women Rahi Sarnobat 30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team* Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team* Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team* Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team* Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here