CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Sports» Indian Shooting Team Looking Forward to First Training Session in Tokyo Olympics
1-MIN READ

Indian Shooting Team Looking Forward to First Training Session in Tokyo Olympics

India's shooting contingent pose for a group photo at the Narita international airport in Tokyo (SAI)

India's shooting contingent pose for a group photo at the Narita international airport in Tokyo (SAI)

The Indian team has eight rifle, five pistol and two skeet shooters, besides coaches and support staff members.

The 15 athletes of the Indian Olympic shooting squad, have settled down well after their arrival at the Tokyo 2020 Games village on the Harumi waterfront district on Saturday, and are looking forward to their first training session on Monday at the Asaka Shooting range.

The athletes and seven support staff have all been given twin-sharing rooms and spent Sunday exploring the village, collecting their gifts, visiting selfie-points and welcoming their compatriots from other sports, besides catching up on much needed rest.

“The rifle team has booked a bus for 6.55am in the morning to go for practice," said senior Rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput. “It’s time to go check out the range," he added.

“The team has settled down well in the Village. The atmosphere is good and we are enjoying some much-needed rest after a long journey. We look forward to beginning training from Monday," said national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

RELATED NEWS

The shooters also said that arrangements for food were excellent and, besides compulsory wearing of masks, there were no such restrictions on movement inside the village for any athlete.

Pistol coach Ronak Pandit said, “Everything is being well taken care of. The food and other facilities are good and we are feeling quite safe with the protocols in place. The Indian Government and IOA are all at hand for any issues."

The athletes received phones, footwear and ear-buds as gifts from the organisers.

EventNameAge
10m Air Rifle MenDeepak Kumar33
10m Air Rifle MenDivyansh Singh Panwar18
50m Rifle 3 Positions MenSanjeev Rajput40
50m Rifle 3 Positions MenAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar20
10m Air Pistol MenSaurabh Chaudhary19
10m Air Pistol MenAbhishek Verma31
Skeet MenAngad Vir Singh Bajwa25
Skeet MenMairaj Ahmad Khan45
10m Air Rifle WomenApurvi Chandela28
10m Air Rifle WomenElavenil Valarivan21
50m Rifle 3 Positions WomenAnjum Moudgil27
50m Rifle 3 Positions WomenTejaswini Sawant40
10m Air Pistol WomenManu Bhaker19
10m Air Pistol WomenYashaswini Singh Deswal24
25m Pistol WomenManu Bhaker19
25m Pistol WomenRahi Sarnobat30
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 23:02 IST