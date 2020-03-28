SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Indian Shot Putter Navin Chikara Banned for 4 Years for Failing Dope Test

Image used for representation (Getty Images)

Navin Chikara was suspended for four years by for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian shot putter Navin Chikara was on Friday suspended for four years by global athletics body's (IAAF) Athletics Integrity Unit for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018.

Chikara was banned for the presence and use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said.

"On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," AIU said in a statement.

"On 28 October 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada, reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of GHRP-6 in the Sample."

In November, 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed.

In December, 2018, "the Athlete informed the AIU that he accepted the AAF and that he had been unaware that GHRP-6 was a Prohibited Substance ."

On March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form.

