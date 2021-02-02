News18 Logo

Indian Soccer Club Sacks Coach For Rape Analogy
1-MIN READ

Indian Soccer Club Sacks Coach For Rape Analogy

A soccer coach who used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision has been sacked by his Indian Super League club.

NEW DELHI: A soccer coach who used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision has been sacked by his Indian Super League club.

Odisha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday it decided to terminate Stuart Baxters contract with immediate effect.

The decision came a day after last-placed Odisha lost a league match 1-0 and Baxter said in a post-match TV interview: “You need decisions to go your way and they didnt. I dont know when were going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.

Odisha immediately issued an apology saying the comment was “completely unacceptable whatever the context.

Baxter, a former South Africa coach, was hired last year by Odisha.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


