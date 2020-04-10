SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Indian Sports Channels Record a Rise in Viewership Despite No Live Telecast: Report

Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Sports channel in India has not witnessed any dip in their viewership despite there being no live action.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause to all the live sports activities. However, despite the absence, the sports channel in India has not witnessed any dip in their viewership, according to the latest BARC Nielson report.


To attract the viewers during the lockdown phase, sports channels including Star Sports and Sony Sports Network are broadcasting old cricket matches and WWE clashes. Surprisingly, these classics have been successful in recording a rise in the viewership of sports channel.


As mentioned in the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) and Nielsen report, the sports channels have recorded 87% growth in viewership during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 match between India and Pakistan. The trend has been similar for epic WWE clashes.


The report, released on Friday, stated that last week saw a 21% rise in viewership gathered because of the re-runs of famous sports clashes.


Star Sports First, a free to air channel, has continued to maintain the top spot in the list of sports broadcasters, followed by Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sony Ten 1. The fourth spot is grabbed by Sony Ten 3, whereas Star Sports 2 is on the fifth position in the list of sports channels.


Other channels have also gained a rise in the viewership, with business news grown by 180%. The infotainment, movies and kids’ genre has witnessed a growth of 63%, 56% and 39%, respectively.

