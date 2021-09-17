Indian Sportspersons Wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 71st Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday as Indian sportspersons took to social media to wish him.

“Dear @narendramodi sir … wish u a very happy birthday … You are a natural-born leader with unique qualities. Thank you for being an inspiration to many," Saina Nehwal tweeted.

“Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi sir. Your dedication and vision towards the country will keep inspiring us. I pray for your long & healthy life," Mirabai Chanu tweeted.

“Happy birthday sir #NarendraModi jii," Swapna Barman tweeted.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, “Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

