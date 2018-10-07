Indian Super League 2018/19, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: As It Happened





Bengaluru go into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

Read More Australian legend Tim Cahill is available for selection and could make his debut for Jamshedpur FC when they take on the might of Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League clash here Sunday.Bengaluru go into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions Chennaiyin FC. Oct 7, 2018 9:36 pm (IST) Full-time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where @bengalurufc and @JamshedpurFC share the spoils after a dramatic 2-2 draw!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #BENJAM #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/pEkrwOOAmm — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 7, 2018 Oct 7, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) Sunil Chhetri had the chance to put the game beyond Jamshedpur's reach, despite the late goal that the visitors scored. It turned out to be the most pivotal moment of the match, late in the second half. Oct 7, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) Well what a match it turned out to be at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts were ahead twice, but Jamshedpur fought back into the match on both occasions, and equalized in the dying seconds of the match. Oct 7, 2018 9:25 pm (IST) GOAL! Jamshedpur are level here! What a finish to the match. Cido has his first goal of the the tournament, a pull-back finds him in acres of space and he neatly tucks the ball past Subhasish Roy Choudhary. 2-2. Oct 7, 2018 9:23 pm (IST) Chance! Chhetri had the opportunity to finish the match off for Bengaluru FC as he is found in acres of space with the defenders left in their wake by Miku. His first time side foot attempt just kisses the post and goes out of play. This game is still alive. Oct 7, 2018 9:21 pm (IST) As the match heads for an exciting finish, the BFC fans are in full voice, delighted by what they've seen from their captain. 'As the blues go marching in' rings around the stadium. Oct 7, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) GOAL! Sunil Chhetri leaps high in typical fashion, and flicks a header past Subhasish Roy Choudhary to his right hand side into the net. He's not had much to do for the entire game, but still stamps his presence on the game. Bengaluru are back into the lead. Oct 7, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) Tempers are flaring here, as players go head to head in the middle of the pitch. The referee has to intervene to calm things down. Oct 7, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) GOAL! Jamshedpur are level! Sixteen year old Gourav Mukhi scores on his debut for Jamshedpur FC, as he outmuscles Nishu Kumar and tucks in a neat finish past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The match can go either way from here. Oct 7, 2018 9:08 pm (IST) Just over fifteen minutes are remaining in the match, with Jamshedpur still trying to restore parity. Oct 7, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) Tim Cahill has been taken off for Calvo, who has been brought on to inject more pace into the Jamshedpur forward-line. The Australian had a forgettable day, and would be hoping for better outings in the ISL. He is clapped off by the Jamshedpur fans, regardless. Oct 7, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) Jerry gets a yellow card for obstructing a free kick with his hand. A little unnecessary from the youngster there, getting a silly booking. Oct 7, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) Michael Soosairaj has been the lynchpin of Jamshedpur's attack so far. He's been heavily marked throughout the match, but still manages to snake his way through past onrushing midfielders. Oct 7, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) The Bengaluru defenders are positioning themselves very well to cut off any potential threat from the Jamshedpur attack. Tim Cahill has not got the kind of service that is required for him to stamp his authority on the game, but that's also down to the drive which Bengaluru is playing with. Oct 7, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) Ostensibly, the only point of debate there was whether the initial contact happened inside the penalty box or not. Oct 7, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) The referee waves away claims for penalty from Jamshedpur FC, as Jerry was through in on goal. It seemed like he got a shove from the back causing him to lose his balance and fall in the penalty box, but the referee decides it's not enough for him to blow the whistle. Nishu Kumar has gotten away with that one. Oct 7, 2018 8:45 pm (IST) Chance! The ball is just whipped away in the nick of time by Tiri, who did not see Sunil Chhetri coming in for a tap-in after reading a cross from Miku. Good defending from Tiri, that. Oct 7, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) Rahul Bheke wins a corner for his side, and it's one of the shortest men on the pitch, Sunil Chhetri who leaps highest of all people. His header loops over the goal. Oct 7, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Miku does not spot the pull-back opportunity available to him on the edge of the box, and tries to play it into the post for a tap-in at the far post instead. Opportunity lost by Bengaluru as Subhasish mops the ball up. Oct 7, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) The second half kicks off with Bengaluru in the lead. Can Jamshedpur make a come-back into the match, led by Cahill at the top? Oct 7, 2018 8:22 pm (IST) We're at the break at the Fortress where Nishu Kumar's stunning strike is the difference between the Blues and Jamshedpur FC. #BENJAM #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/22quWLe47V — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 7, 2018 Oct 7, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) What an end to the first half! Nishu Kumar's sensational volley means that Bengaluru go into half-time with a valuable lead. It's yet another Indian player with a long-range effort this season. They seem to be flying in from everywhere! Oct 7, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) Goal! Bengaluru take the lead on the cusp of half-time from Nishu Kumar! The 20 year old ghosts in to intercept a rebound from a corner, and meets it with his right after controlling it with his chest, to send the ball flying past Subhashish Roy Choudhary. Oct 7, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) That was an interesting free-kick routine from Bengaluru FC. Four fake shots from four different players were followed by a long ball into the box. It does not manage to find any blue shirts in the area. Oct 7, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Raju Yumnam is booked for a late tackle on Sunil Chhetri. The first yellow card of the evening. Oct 7, 2018 8:11 pm (IST) Soosairaj is at it again. With Rahul Bheke and him going in for a common ball which would have sent Soosairaj through on goal, the referee blows the whistle for a foul. Much to Bheke's relief. Oct 7, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) Soosairaj on the left flank again with a bit of trickery! His nutmeg on Khabra almost creates an opportunity for Jamshedpur. For the time-being. The ball rolled away from him eventually though. Oct 7, 2018 8:05 pm (IST) Bikash Jairu goes in for an optimistic effort from range. He's got a nice left foot, but the fate of that ball could never be known as it gets blocked by BFC defender Serran. Oct 7, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) Miku twists and turns outside the Jamshedpur penalty box, and finds space to unleash a shot with his left-foot. However, once again, the ball rolls out for a goal-kick. Oct 7, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) Memo tries an ambitious shot from range for Jamshedpur, but he scuffs his shot and the ball rolls out for a goal-kick. Load More

Image: @bengalurufc/Twitter



After registering a clean sheet in the opener, coach Carles Cuadrat will once again want to keep things tight at the back and deny space to the likes of Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques who were outstanding against Mumbai City FC, besides Cahill, who has featured for Australia at a record four World Cups.



The Spaniard is also looking to utilise Bengaluru FC's set-piece capabilities against a side which likes to play with the ball on the ground.



"We saw last week that they were very good against Mumbai when they have the ball. They can construct good offensive attacks. Our plan will be to be competitive and to keep the ball and utilise our strikers. You saw in the second half (against Chennaiyin FC) the other day, how many chances we had," explained Cuadrat.



Jamshedpur FC had a bright start to the tournament after they defeated Mumbai City in their first match. They looked the more dominant side for the lion's share of the match with the players adapting to the coach's style of play.



The Men of Steel also showed excellent defensive organisation as they dealt well with Mumbai's attacks during the closing stages of the match. But their back-line can expect a sterner test from Bengaluru FC's attacking trident of Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh.



"I know Carles is a good coach. They played very well and won against a big team in Chennaiyin FC. It'll be a challenge for us to win here but I'll try to win," said a confident Cesar Ferrando.



While Bengaluru had an enviable home record last season, winning six out of their nine games in the league, Jamshedpur FC were one of the two teams to beat them at the Sree Kanteerava.



Fascinatingly, Jamshedpur kept five clean sheets away from home and were one of the best travellers in the league.



Star forward Cahill is available for selection while Dhanachandra Singh will remain unavailable due to his injury woes.



"Tim is a good signing for us. He is very important and I think he's going to play. He's also a big help for the young Indian players," said Ferrando.



Will Cahill power his side to another away win or will Bengaluru reign supreme at their home fortress? It is surely going to be an interesting match between the two teams.