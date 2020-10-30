ISL 2020-21 Schedule Out: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby on Nov 27
Indian Super League 2020-21
ISL 2020-21 Schedule: SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off in the Kolkata Derby on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 17:56 IST
Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures of the first 11 rounds of matches are out with the seventh edition of the top league in the country kicking off from November 20.
Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will kick-off the ISL against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, November 20, at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football - the Kolkata Derby. For the first time in ISL, SC East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in the biggest spectacle of Indian football on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
ISL embarks on a unique season with the entire league to be played behind closed doors under a bio-secure bubble in Goa across three venues - JL Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco). With SC East Bengal's inclusion, the expanded league will feature an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format. The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
The first 11 rounds feature 6 double-headers - all Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Last season's League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
HERE IS THE FULL FIXTURE LIST FOR ISL 2020-21:
|DATE & DAY
|MATCH
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|20 November, Friday
|Kerala Blasters vs ATK-Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|21 November, Saturday
|NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|22 November, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|23 November, Monday
|Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|24 November, Tuesday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|25 November, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|26 November, Thursday
|Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|27 November, Friday
|SC East Bengal vs ATK-Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|28 November, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|29 November, Sunday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|29 November, Sunday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|30 November, Monday
|FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|1 December, Tuesday
|Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|2 December, Wednesday
|Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|3 December, Thursday
|ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|4 December, Friday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|5 December, Saturday
|NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|6 December, Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|5:00 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|6 December, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|7 December, Monday
|Jamshedpur FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|8 December, Tuesday
|Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|9 December, Wednesday
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|10 December, Thursday
|SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|11 December, Friday
|ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|12 December, Saturday
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|13 December, Sunday
|NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|13 December, Sunday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|14 December, Monday
|Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|15 December, Tuesday
|Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|16 December, Wednesday
|ATK-Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|17 December, Thursday
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|18 December, Friday
|NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|19 December, Saturday
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|20 December, Sunday
|Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|20 December, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|21 December, Monday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|22 December, Tuesday
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|23 December, Wednesday
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
|7.30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|26 December, Saturday
|SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
|7.30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|27 December, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|28 December, Monday
|Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|29 December, Tuesday
|Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7,30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|30 December, Wednesday
|Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
|7.30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|2 January, Saturday
|Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|3 January, Sunday
|SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC
|5.00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|3 January, Sunday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|4 January, Monday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|5 January, Tuesday
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|6 January, Wednesday
|SC East Bengal vs FC Goa
|Tilak Maidan
|7 January, Thursday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|8 January, Friday
|Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7.30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|9 January, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|10 January, Sunday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|7.30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|10 January, Sunday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|5.00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|11 January, Monday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC
|7.30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.
All the matches will take place in Goa as the organisers have create a bio-bubble considering the coronavirus situation.
The 11 teams participating this season are: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, SC East Bengal.
The new entrants in ISL this season are the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Mohun Bagan merged with the already-existing ISL franchise ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, while East Bengal sold a majority stake in the club to Shree Cement in order to make their long-awaited entry.