4-MIN READ

ISL 2020-21 Schedule Out: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby on Nov 27

Indian Super League 2020-21

ISL 2020-21 Schedule: SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off in the Kolkata Derby on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures of the first 11 rounds of matches are out  with the seventh edition of the top league in the country kicking off from November 20.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will kick-off the ISL against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, November 20, at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football - the Kolkata Derby. For the first time in ISL, SC East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in the biggest spectacle of Indian football on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

ISL embarks on a unique season with the entire league to be played behind closed doors under a bio-secure bubble in Goa across three venues - JL Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco). With SC East Bengal's inclusion, the expanded league will feature an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format. The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

The first 11 rounds feature 6 double-headers - all Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Last season's League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

HERE IS THE FULL FIXTURE LIST FOR ISL 2020-21:

DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUE
20 November, FridayKerala Blasters vs ATK-Mohun Bagan7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
21 November, SaturdayNorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PMTilak Maidan
22 November, SundayFC Goa vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
23 November, MondayOdisha FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
24 November, TuesdayJamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PMTilak Maidan
25 November, WednesdayFC Goa vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
26 November, ThursdayKerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
27 November, FridaySC East Bengal vs ATK-Mohun Bagan7:30 PMTilak Maidan
28 November, SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
29 November, SundayJamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC5:00 PMTilak Maidan
29 November, SundayChennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
30 November, MondayFC Goa vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
1 December, TuesdayMumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
2 December, WednesdayHyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMTilak Maidan
3 December, ThursdayATK-Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
4 December, FridayChennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
5 December, SaturdayNorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 PMTilak Maidan
6 December, SundayMumbai City FC vs Odisha FC5:00 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
6 December, SundayFC Goa vs Kerala Blasters7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
7 December, MondayJamshedpur FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan7:30 PMTilak Maidan
8 December, TuesdayBengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
9 December, WednesdayMumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
10 December, ThursdaySC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMTilak Maidan
11 December, FridayATK-Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
12 December, SaturdayOdisha FC vs FC Goa7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
13 December, SundayNorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC5:00 PMTilak Maidan
13 December, SundayBengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
14 December, MondayMumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
15 December, TuesdayHyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 PMTilak Maidan
16 December, WednesdayATK-Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
17 December, ThursdayOdisha FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
18 December, FridayNorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMTilak Maidan
19 December, SaturdayFC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PMFatorda Stadium
20 December, SundayHyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC5:00 PMTilak Maidan
20 December, SundayKerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
21 December, MondayATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC7.30 PMFatorda Stadium
22 December, TuesdayOdisha FC vs NorthEast United FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
23 December, WednesdayJamshedpur FC vs FC Goa7.30 PMTilak Maidan
26 December, SaturdaySC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC7.30 PMTilak Maidan
27 December, SundayKerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
28 December, MondayBengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC7.30 PMFatorda Stadium
29 December, TuesdayChennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7,30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
30 December, WednesdayHyderabad FC vs FC Goa7.30 PMTilak Maidan
2 January, SaturdayMumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
3 January, SundaySC East Bengal vs Odisha FC5.00 PMTilak Maidan
3 January, SundayATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC7.30 PMFatorda Stadium
4 January, MondayChennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
5 January, TuesdayBengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC7.30 PMFatorda Stadium
6 January, WednesdaySC East Bengal vs FC GoaTilak Maidan
7 January, ThursdayKerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
8 January, FridayNortheast United FC vs Hyderabad FC7.30 PMTilak Maidan
9 January, SaturdayBengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal7.30 PMFatorda Stadium
10 January, SundayChennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC7.30 PMGMC Stadium Bambolim
10 January, SundayJamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC5.00 PMTilak Maidan
11 January, MondayATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC7.30 PMFatorda Stadium

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

All the matches will take place in Goa as the organisers have create a bio-bubble considering the coronavirus situation.

The 11 teams participating this season are: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, SC East Bengal.

The new entrants in ISL this season are the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Mohun Bagan merged with the already-existing ISL franchise ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, while East Bengal sold a majority stake in the club to Shree Cement in order to make their long-awaited entry.


