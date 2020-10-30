ISL 2020-21 Schedule Out: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby on Nov 27

Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures of the first 11 rounds of matches are out with the seventh edition of the top league in the country kicking off from November 20.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will kick-off the ISL against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, November 20, at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

New entrants SC East Bengal will make their ISL debut playing in one of the oldest rivalries in Asian football - the Kolkata Derby. For the first time in ISL, SC East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in the biggest spectacle of Indian football on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

ISL embarks on a unique season with the entire league to be played behind closed doors under a bio-secure bubble in Goa across three venues - JL Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco). With SC East Bengal's inclusion, the expanded league will feature an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format. The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

The first 11 rounds feature 6 double-headers - all Sundays, with Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC playing in the first 5 PM kick off this season on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Last season's League Shield winners FC Goa begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 22, at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

HERE IS THE FULL FIXTURE LIST FOR ISL 2020-21:

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE 20 November, Friday Kerala Blasters vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 November, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 22 November, Sunday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 23 November, Monday Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 24 November, Tuesday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 25 November, Wednesday FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 26 November, Thursday Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 27 November, Friday SC East Bengal vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 28 November, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 November, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 29 November, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 November, Monday FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 1 December, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 2 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 3 December, Thursday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 December, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 5 December, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 6 December, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 6 December, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 7 December, Monday Jamshedpur FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 8 December, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 9 December, Wednesday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 December, Thursday SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 11 December, Friday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 December, Saturday Odisha FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 13 December, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 13 December, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 14 December, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 15 December, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 16 December, Wednesday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 17 December, Thursday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 18 December, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 19 December, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 December, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 20 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 December, Monday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 December, Tuesday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 23 December, Wednesday Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 26 December, Saturday SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 27 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 28 December, Monday Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 December, Tuesday Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7,30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 2 January, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 3 January, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC 5.00 PM Tilak Maidan 3 January, Sunday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 January, Monday Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 5 January, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 6 January, Wednesday SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan 7 January, Thursday Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 8 January, Friday Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 9 January, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 10 January, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 January, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 5.00 PM Tilak Maidan 11 January, Monday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.

All the matches will take place in Goa as the organisers have create a bio-bubble considering the coronavirus situation.

The 11 teams participating this season are: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, SC East Bengal.

The new entrants in ISL this season are the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Mohun Bagan merged with the already-existing ISL franchise ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, while East Bengal sold a majority stake in the club to Shree Cement in order to make their long-awaited entry.