Indian Super League 2020-21: Want To Register for ISL Fan Wall? Here’s How You Can Do It

Sports activities and tournaments have been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the huge impact, organisers are trying to get the action going for the sports lovers. The upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is few of the biggest sport events to gear up post the nationwide lockdown amid the Covid-19 crisis. Although, it is the first time the ISL will be taking place sans the physical presence of the audience behind closed doors, there is certainly no dearth in excitement around the event.

The seventh edition of the ISL is just a day away to begin and has introduced some interesting technological features for the league lovers. In a bid to encourage the frenzy, a series of innovations are put forth which includes a ‘Fan Wall.’ Like the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, ISL broadcasters are aiming to connect fans via two LED screens set up in the stadiums to be a part of the team’s biggest fixtures.

The ‘Fan Wall’ will give fans an opportunity to soak in the experience from the comfort of their homes. They will be able to show support to their favourite teams by catching the action live and celebrating special moments with their favourite sportspersons. The ISL Fan Wall is expected to impact the players as the two walls will showcase fans and supporters cheering during special moments.

A fan can easily register by clicking on the provided link on the official ISL website. The individual will be redirected to the 'Fanzone' page following which one has to pick the club they would like to support. They also have to select the fixture they would want to participate in. Once the contact details have been provided, they will receive an official confirmation.

To register for the ISL Fan wall, click here.

The top league of the country will be staged in three venues across Goa, starting November 20. The blockbuster curtain raiser will see Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 11 teams participating are ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.