Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC Add Ajith Kumar to Their Defensive Ranks

Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of left-back Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC. The 23-year-old defender joins the Blues on a three-year-deal, adding depth to the squad ahead of 2020-21 ISL season.

"I am thrilled to have become a Bengaluru FC player. This is a club I admire a lot and while I did have a few options to choose from, Bengaluru was top of that list at every stage of my decision making," Ajith said after joining the 2018-19 ISL champions as per the official ISL website.

"The chance to share a dressing with a legend like Sunil Chhetri who I hope to learn so much from, and so many of the national team boys is very exciting for me.

"I've watched a lot of Bengaluru FC games and have a fair idea of how the coach likes to play. I am happy to be part of any plan that he has for me. One thing is for sure, I will be giving one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch," he added.

Having joined Chennai City through trials in 2018, Ajith was an important member of the team that won the 2018-19 I-League season. The left-back played a part in all his side's matches during their title-winning campaign.

The defender, who is a native of Chennai, also played against the Blues in the quarter-final stage of the Super Cup in 2019. He finished on the winning side as Chennai beat Bengaluru 2-1, and Ajith especially was a menace down the left flank against the Blues.

"We have been pursuing Ajith for some time now, tracking his progress in the I-League and his performances with Chennai in the AFC Cup. He is a bright young footballer, and we believe that with the right guidance he has all the qualities to fit into our system," Bengaluru CEO Mandar Tamhane said.

Ajith is the sixth signing for the Blues this season and follows the likes of Pratik Chaudhari and Lalthuammawia Ralte, in addition to youngsters Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang. Among foreigners, they have added Cleiton Silva to their squad.