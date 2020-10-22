Indian Super League: Former FC Goa Star Ahmed Jahouh Joins Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City confirmed, on Thursday, the arrival of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who played for FC Goa for the past three seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 32-year-old Moroccan joins Mumbai City FC after signing a two-year contract with the Islanders. Jahouh is reuniting with his former coach at FC Goa Sergio Lobera and his ex-teammates Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai. Prior to Goa, Jahouh had previously worked with Lobera and Fall at Moghreb Tetouan in the 2014-15 season.

The Moroccan was pivotal to Lobera's set up at Goa and became a key fixture for the Goan side over the next three seasons, making 56 league appearances and winning the 2019-20 ISL League Shield and the 2019 Super Cup. After signing with Mumbai City FC, Jahouh said the chance to work under Lobera again was "too good to pass up".

"It is an honour to be here at Mumbai City among some of the best players in the country. I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke to the management here at Mumbai City about the targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this Club is where I wanted to be. And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Sergio Lobera was too good to pass up. We have set high expectations for ourselves and so have our fans. They may not be with us here in Goa but we will be thinking of them and hopefully, we'll have something to celebrate together at the end of the season."

A native of Al Araoui in Morocco, Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset before moving to Moghreb Tétouan in 2010. Jahouh plied his trade at Moghreb for five seasons winning two league titles in the process, and featured in his last season at the club under then coach Sergio Lobera and with teammate Mourtada Fall. Jahouh would go on to feature for Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat, both in Morocco. After that, he came to India.

Upon the signing, head coach Lobera said, "Ahmed is, and I've said this before, someone who can control the game. He is an exceptional player and having worked with Ahmed before, I know he can make a difference. He is has the experience to help us in the games and he can help bring the best out of those around him as well. Ahmed will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented squad we are building here and I am happy to have him at Mumbai City."