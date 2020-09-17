Indian Super League: Hyderabad FC Bolster Attack with Aridane Santana Signing

Strengthening their attack ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of experienced Spanish striker Aridane Santana.

The 33-year-old player joins after a successful season with fellow ISL side Odisha FC and has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season.

Standing tall at 1.9 meters, Aridane is the fourth foreign signing for the season and is set to play a crucial role in the squad.

"Aridane will be an important player for us in the season. He is the typical striker -– strong, a good header of the ball, holds up possession, someone with a good shot, and a hard worker. He has shown all these things last season at Odisha and we've all seen how important he was for them. The good thing is that he knows Indian football and the ISL, so settling in won't be a hassle. His experience in Thailand will also help us, with the League set to take place in Goa, and we're very excited to have him," said Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez.

The striker was in fine form for Odisha FC during their first season in the ISL during 2019-20, netting nine goals and bagging two assists in his 14 appearances, before an injury cut short his time in India. Having recovered, Aridane returns to India with a renewed vigour hungry for more.

"I'm very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC. I have known Manolo Marquez from his previous clubs in Spain, and he is definitely one of the top coaches."