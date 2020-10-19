Indian Super League: Mumbai City Announce Signing of Adam Le Fondre on Season-long Loan

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of striker Adam le Fondre on a season-long loan from A-League side Sydney FC, ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season.

The 33-year-old Englishman was born and raised in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and came through the ranks at Stockport County in 2004.

A loan spell at Rochdale in 2007 was made permanent where Le Fondre would go on to spend two seasons. A move to Rotherham United followed before he made the switch to Reading in 2011 and Le Fondre topped the scoring charts for Reading in his three seasons with the Royals.

Le Fondre was on the move again, joining Cardiff City. Several loan spells followed during his three-year stay at Cardiff, before signing permanently for Bolton Wanderers.

The legacy continues in आमची Mumbai... 💙 Ladies and gents, Adam Le Fondre is an Islander! 🔵

In 14 seasons in English football, Le Fondre scored 183 goals and made 44 assists in 532 appearances.

In 2018, he moved abroad for the first time to A League’s Sydney FC. Alfie enjoyed tremendous success in Australia, leading Sydney toward two Grand Final wins and one Premiers in two seasons, netting 45 goals and 4 assists in 67 appearances.

With 228 goals, Adam Le Fondre sits in 6th place in the list of English goal-scorers in the 21st century.