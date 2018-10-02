Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC Coach Happy With Draw Against FC Goa

NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie was happy to begin the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018/19 season with a draw even as FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was left ruing his team’s errors.The game between the two sides at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday ended 2-2 as goals from Federico Gallego and Bartholomew Ogbeche helped cancel out Ferran Corominas’ brace.“If we look at our pre-season, we needed two more weeks to get fit. We have not been really tested in terms of our fitness,” Schattorie said at the post-match press conference.“So, the result that we got was a good one. Goa is with the same coach and almost the same players. So, their strategy and way of playing are implemented and for us, we are still playing.“We got a bit of a lucky goal in the first half. In the second, we did pretty well except for the last 10-12 minutes. But overall, I am happy with the 2-2.”He also came to the defence of his goalkeeper TP Rehenesh “I think TP made some good saves throughout the game," he asserted.“I think like any goalkeeper in India, he lacks certain stability. He can sometimes take lesser risks but overall, I am happy that he is in our team,” he added.Meanwhile, Lobera was unhappy at the fact that his team made crucial mistakes that helped the opposition back into the game. Corominas had twice given Goa the lead only to for the home side to draw level.“There were two mistakes. The first was that the goalkeeper handled the ball outside the box. The second mistake was to allow the other team to play quickly and score the goal.”He also stated that the team missed midfielder Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia, an assertion that was hard to argue with given how easily they were bypassed in midfield at times.“Obviously, it is good when all the players are available, especially in games like today. We missed Brandon and Edu today.“But I don’t want to use that as an excuse. As a coach, I have to work to find solutions for every situation.”