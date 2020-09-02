Indian Super League: Odisha FC Sign Experienced Brazilian Forward Marcelinho

Marcelinho made a move to Odisha FC ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club made the announcement on Wednesday. Marcelinho, who has been in the ISL since 2016 when he first played for now-defunct Delhi Dynamos will be spending his fifth year in the Indian league in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old Marcelinho has signed a one-year contract with Odisha FC. In the 17 matches he played for Hyderabad FC last season, he scored seven goals and got two assists in a season when the debut team came last. Overall, Marcelinho has to his name 31 goals and 18 assists off 63 matches. He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guiding the team into the playoffs.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil.

"Life can be strange and beautiful. After a long time, it's great to have Marcelinho back with me. Last time we were together, he set the league ablaze with his skills and goals. Now he has become the third highest goalscorer in the ISL and I am sure he will bang some more in this season. He still has a lot to offer with his vision and scoring, and we both want to bring the trophy to Odisha this season," Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma said about the signing.

Marcelinho said he was looking forward to beginning the season and wanted to do well with his new team. "I am very motivated for the challenge. I really, really want to do well with my new team, new coach. We have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this."

Welcoming Marcelinho to the club, head coach Stuart Baxter stated, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts."