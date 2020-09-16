Indian Super League: Odisha FC Sign Former Newcastle United Defender Steven Taylor

Odisha FC has agreed terms with English defender Steven Taylor for a one-year deal with an option to extend for a second year, ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Making his senior club debut with high-profile English club Newcastle United in the 2003-04 football season, the 34-year-old centre-back played for more than a decade in the Premier League, becoming a Toon darling in the process before making a move to American professional club Portland Timbers in 2016.

The London-born footballer had also represented England B and other English clubs Wycombe Wanderers FC, Ipswich Town FC and Peterborough United FC and played age-group tournaments for England's U-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 teams.

Before joining the Bhubaneswar-based ISL team, Taylor was the captain of New Zealand's Wellington Phoenix FC which competes in the Australian A-League.

Introducing #OdishaFC's #MinisterOfDefence 🚁 A man with a penchant for jet-skis, grit on the pitch and huge doses of leadership. Steven Vincent Taylor. Welcome to India 🇮🇳!#AmaTeamAmaGame @IndSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/JU3W8zfBlD — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) September 16, 2020

"I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and am hopeful that my experience and leadership qualities will be helpful for the team. I am very happy to be working under Stuart once again and can't wait to meet all the young Indian lads.

"I hope I can help the lads push on and in turn egg the team on towards the playfoff spots. I am looking forward to creating something special at Odisha, make no mistake about it," Taylor said.