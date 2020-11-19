Indian Super League to be Shown Live Across 82 Territories Worldwide: Where to Watch on TV

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on November 20, 2020 with live action to be telecasted and live streamed in 82 territories across the world.

Acknowledging the love and support of fans globally, ISL will be brought to 82 international territories through 5 partners across TV and digital platforms.

The league has partnered with global sports broadcasters to bring the action live to millions of Indian football fans across geographies. In addition to international markets including USA and Australia, fans across Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific can also tune in to enjoy India's premier football league live.

ISL marks the resumption of live sports action in India with the entire season being played in Goa behind closed doors. The 2020-21 season features 115 games amongst 11 teams, with the inclusion of Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.

Official broadcasting partner Star Network will exclusively telecast ISL matches in India on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi. Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

List of international broadcasters and live streaming partners:

ESPN + : USA & Canada

Fox Sports : Australia

1Play Sports (YouTube channel and Facebook page): Singapore, Indonesia (Genflix), Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau

Yupp TV: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

Digicel PNG (TVWan Action) : Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomons, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Tonga, Nauru

Asianet Plus: Middle East

Jalsha Movies SD: Middle East and Bangladesh

Jalsha Movies HD: Maldives and Bangladesh