Indian Teenager Donnarumma Gukesh Becomes the Youngest to Beat Magnus Carlsen as World Champion

Indian teenager Donnarumma Gukesh on Sunday scripted history by defeating Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Aimchess Rapid online tournament, becoming the youngest player ever to beat him as world champion. Gukesh beat the Norwegian with white in the 9th round. It was Carlsen’s second loss in two days against the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. On Saturday, he went down yesterday to 19-year-old Arjun Erigaisi.

Gukesh was 16 years 4 months 20 days old when he defeated Carlsen. The young Indian chess player bettered the record of Praggnanandhaa who had defeated the Norwegian in 39 moves at the Airthings Masters, earlier in February. He was 16 years 6 months and 10 days old at the time of his historic win.

Despite defeating someone like Magnus Carlsen, Gukes wasn’t impressed with his own play.

“Obviously, beating Magnus is always special but I was not really very proud of that game,” the 16-year-old was quoted by chess24.com as saying.

In the next game, Gukesh lost to Pole Jan-Krzysztof Duda in 42 moves. The Polish chess grandmaster ended the day on top of the leaderboard.

Carlsen, meanwhile, came across another wonderkid in Round 11. He faced old Uzbek World Rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov who was leading the leaderboard on the first couple of days. The game ended in a draw. Carlsen recorded his first win ahainst Swede Nils Grandelius who finished with 21/36pts.

On his losses to Indian youngsters, Carlsen said: “Pragg is the only one I’ve lost multiple times to. As for Arjun and Gukesh: Arjun I’ve generally beaten; Gukesh is very similar.

“I think Gukesh has been extremely impressive in classical chess recently. Perhaps this rapid win wasn’t his proudest effort, even though getting a win is always nice,” Carlsen was quoted as saying.

