Indian Tennis: Arjun Kadhe Finishes Runner-up in Men's Doubles, Manish Sureshkumar Loses in Semis
Arjun Kadhe and his partner Timur Khabibulin lost the men's doubles final at ITF $25K event in Thailand while Manish Sureshkumar went down in the semi-finals.
Arjun Kadhe was seeded top with his partner Timur Khabibulin at the ITF $25K event. (Photo Credit: @IndiantennisFan)
Arjun Kadhe finished runner-up at the ITF $25K event in Nonthaburi, Thailand after losing the men's doubles final to the Thai pair of Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana on Saturday.
Kadhe and his partner Timur Khabibulin lost a tightly-contested final 6-4, 2-6, 4-10 to the Thai twins and the top seed had to be content with being the second-best in the tournament.
On the other hand, Manish Sureshkumar also went down in the semi-final of men's singles in Thailand against an in-form Vladyslav Orlov in straight sets.
Sureshkumar, who was facing his toughest test of the tournament faltered 2-6, 2-6 to exit the tournament.
On the other hand, Ankita Raina bowed out of Baltic Open quarter-finals with a crushing defeat against Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Bara.
Raina and her partner Katarzyna Kawa were thrashed 0-6, 2-6 by their opponents.
