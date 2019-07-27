Indian Tennis: Arjun Kadhe Finishes Runner-up in Men's Doubles, Manish Sureshkumar Loses in Semis

Arjun Kadhe finished runner-up at the ITF $25K event in Nonthaburi, Thailand after losing the men's doubles final to the Thai pair of Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana on Saturday.

Kadhe and his partner Timur Khabibulin lost a tightly-contested final 6-4, 2-6, 4-10 to the Thai twins and the top seed had to be content with being the second-best in the tournament.

On the other hand, Manish Sureshkumar also went down in the semi-final of men's singles in Thailand against an in-form Vladyslav Orlov in straight sets.

Sureshkumar, who was facing his toughest test of the tournament faltered 2-6, 2-6 to exit the tournament.

On the other hand, Ankita Raina bowed out of Baltic Open quarter-finals with a crushing defeat against Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Bara.

Raina and her partner Katarzyna Kawa were thrashed 0-6, 2-6 by their opponents.