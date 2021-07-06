Indian Tennis Fans Gear Up for Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina-Ramkumar Ramanathan Match at Wimbledon

The ongoing Wimbledon Championship has kept Tennis fans engaged world over as they root for their favourite players. Things will get double the fun, especially for Indian tennis fans on Friday, as four of India’s top tennis players will face off in the first round of the mixed doubles event. The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza will square off against Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the Grand Slam’s main event set to take place on Court 8 of Wimbledon in England.

Tennis fans shared their excitement on social media as they geared up for this one of a kind match. Many fans wondered if a match like this, where four Indian players had to face each other, had ever taken place, while others expressed how they will be closely watching the match.

Today, All Indian tennis fans will be looking forward to see court no 8 at #Wimbledon2021 !!! Its going to be all Indian match!!! Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna will face Ramkumar Ramanathan/Ankita Raina in 1st round match of Mixed doubles category. #Wimbledon— Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) July 2, 2021

Ankita and Ramkumar made a late entry to the main draw of the mixed doubles event at the British Grand Slam event as an alternate pair due to a late withdrawal from Marton Fucsovics and Timea Babos. Today’s winning pair will take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic in the next round.

India’s tennis star Mirza made her return to Wimbledon after 2017. On Thursday, she and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the women’s doubles. Marking her first victory, Mirza shared an adorable picture that also featured her two-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Mirza and Sands smiled at the camera from the court as Izhaan was spotted smiling from the stands. Mirza’s return to the court was supported by many of her fans and friends who commented on her Instagram post.

Mirza had won the Wimbledon doubles championship alongside Martina Hingis in 2015. The duo had also clinched the winning trophy at the US Open the same year.

