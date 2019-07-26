Take the pledge to vote

Indian Tennis: Manish Sureshkumar Stuns Former World No.77, Arjun Kadhe in Doubles Final

Manish Sureshkumar beat Marsel Ilhan in Quarter-final while Arjun Kadhe reached the doubles final at ITF $25K event in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
Indian Tennis: Manish Sureshkumar Stuns Former World No.77, Arjun Kadhe in Doubles Final
Manish Sureshkumar (L) and Arjun Kadhe. (Photo Credit: @Indiantennisfan)
Khelo Youth Games gold-medallist Manish Sureshkumar notched a brilliant three-set win against former world No.77 from Turkey Marsel Ilhan to advance to the semi-final of ITF $25K event in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Friday.

Sureshkumar came from behind to beat Ilhan 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to set up a semi-final against Vladyslav Orlov, who beat Arjun Kadhe in the second round.

This match was the first real test for Sureshkumar who was up against compatriots Kunal Anand and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam in Round 1 and Round 2, respectively, and he won those matches in straight sets.

Even Orlov had to fight hard to reach the semi-final as he beat Sergey Fomin 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Despite losing in the singles, Kadhe, who is top seeded in men's doubles along with his partner Timur Khabibulin, reached the final of men's doubles final with a hard-fought win against fourth seeded pair of Blake Ellis and Harry Bourchier.

Kadhe-Khabibulin beat Ellis-Bourchier 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 to advance to the final, where they will face Thai pair of Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana.

Elsewhere in the ITF Singapore Junior Grade V event, Aryaan Bhatia, seeded second with his Malaysia partner Leroy Yong won the boy's doubles title with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 10-7 win over first seed Kyle Lok Yin Tang and Jerall Yasin.

