Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team Beats Uruguay 2-1 in Youth Olympic Games
The Indian U-18 women's hockey team maintained its fine start to the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as it defeated Uruguay in its second match of the Hockey 5s competition here on Monday.
(Image: Hockey India)
Buenos Aires: The Indian U-18 women's hockey team maintained its fine start to the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as it defeated Uruguay in its second match of the Hockey 5s competition here on Monday.
Striker Lalremsiami (1', 19') continued her goal-scoring form as she scored twice again to help India defeat Uruguay, whose only goal was scored by Magdalena Verga (10').
The Indian team, on the back of its 4-2 victory in the opening match against Austria, looked confident right from the first minute of the match and scored through in-form striker Lalremsiami in the first minute.
India dominated the first period and saw a goal being disallowed in the ninth minute when Mumtaz Khan thought she had given India a 2-0 lead, but the umpire blew the whistle for a foul.
Uruguay's goalkeeper Victoria Bate produced a fantastic performance to make 13 saves in the match out of India's total 15 shots on target, to keep her team in the match.
The South Americans found possession of the ball in the last minute of the first period and scored the equalizer at the stroke of half-time through Magdalena Verga (10') to make for an interesting second period.
However, the second period was again dominated by the Indian team as they looked for a winner. The Indians took as many as 25 shots in total during the match, but could only manage to convert twice. The second instance was the one which brought India their winning goal as Lalremsiami popped up again in the 19th minute to snatch a 2-1 win for her team.
The team will next face Vanuatu on Wednesday.
