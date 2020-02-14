Take the pledge to vote

Indian Weightlifters Win 2 Medals on Opening Day of Asian Youth and Junior Championships

Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Indian female weightlifters bagged a silver and bronze on Day 1.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Image for representation (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, bagging two medals on the opening day of the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Both the medals -- a silver and bronze -- were bagged by Indian female lifters.

While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division.

A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event.

