Indian Weightlifters Win 2 Medals on Opening Day of Asian Youth and Junior Championships
Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Indian female weightlifters bagged a silver and bronze on Day 1.
New Delhi: India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, bagging two medals on the opening day of the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Both the medals -- a silver and bronze -- were bagged by Indian female lifters.
While KVL Pavani Kumari won a silver medal in the 45kg category, Harshada Goud clinched a bronze in the same weight division.
A total of 197 athletes from 20 Asian countries are participating in the event.
