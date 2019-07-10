Indian Weightlifters Win 7 Gold on Second Day of Commonwealth Championships
Indian weightlifters continued their impressive show at the Commonwealth Championships as Rakhi Halder and Davinder Kaur won gold medals.
Image for representation (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Apia: Rakhi Halder and Davinder Kaur won a gold medal each in the senior women's section as Indian weightlifters continued their impressive show on the second day of the Commonwealth Championships here Wednesday.
India also won five other gold medals in the junior and youth sections.
The Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously together for the youth, junior and senior categories.
Kaur lifted a total of 184kg (80+104) to win the women's 59kg gold while Halder clinched the yellow metal with a combined effort of 214kg (94+120) in the 64kg category.
On the first day on Tuesday, India had clinched 8 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. Former world champion Mirabai Chanu had clinched the gold in women's 49kg with a total lift of 191kg.
