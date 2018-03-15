English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Wells: Halep Prevails in Three Sets to Advance to Semi-finals
Romanian world number one Simona Halep overcame strong winds and a determined Petra Martic of Croatia to advance to the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with a three-set victory on Wednesday.
File Image of Simona Halep (Image: AP)
Romanian world number one Simona Halep overcame strong winds and a determined Petra Martic of Croatia to advance to the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with a three-set victory on Wednesday.
Halep's 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 triumph ensured she advanced to the semi-finals at Indian Wells for the third time.
The top seed closed out the match with the quick efficiency of three winners after a series of long games that had swung back and forth on the breezy afternoon.
The wind had affected play almost from the beginning with Halep claiming the first set after Martic had pulled within 5-4.
Martic built a 5-2 lead in the second set before Halep fought back to level at 5-5.
But Martic took the final two points to level the match, capturing her first set from a top three player in her seventh attempt.
Halep, however, managed to race away with the match after the third set had been locked at 3-3.
Also Watch
Halep's 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 triumph ensured she advanced to the semi-finals at Indian Wells for the third time.
The top seed closed out the match with the quick efficiency of three winners after a series of long games that had swung back and forth on the breezy afternoon.
The wind had affected play almost from the beginning with Halep claiming the first set after Martic had pulled within 5-4.
Martic built a 5-2 lead in the second set before Halep fought back to level at 5-5.
But Martic took the final two points to level the match, capturing her first set from a top three player in her seventh attempt.
Halep, however, managed to race away with the match after the third set had been locked at 3-3.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Bayern Enter Quarters With Record Win for Heynckes
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)