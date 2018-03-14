GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Wells: Kasatkina Stuns World Number Two Wozniacki

World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki became the latest top seed to fall at the Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday, losing a fourth round match to 19th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-5.

AFP

March 14, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
Indian Wells: Kasatkina Stuns World Number Two Wozniacki
File image of Caroline Wozniacki. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Indian Wells: World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki became the latest top seed to fall at the Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday, losing a fourth round match to 19th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-5.

The 20-year-old Kasatkina improved to 11-6 on the season as she beat Wozniacki for the second straight time this season following a win in St. Petersburg last month.

Kasatkina hit one ace, won 54 percent of her first serves and broke Wozniacki's serve six times in the one hour, 40 minute match.

Kasatkina will play either seventh seed Caroline Garcia of France or Angelique Kerber of Germany in the quarter-finals.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
