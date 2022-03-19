CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Indian Wells: Maria Sakkari Beats Paula Badosa to Book Berth in Final vs Iga Swiatek

Maria Sakkari made it to the final of Indian Wells. (AP Photo)

Maria Sakkari made it to the final of Indian Wells. (AP Photo)

Indian Wells 2022: Maria Sakkari will be gunning for a second career WTA title when she takes on Iga Swiatek

Maria Sakkari ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat title at Indian Wells on Friday, beating the defending champion from Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to book a final clash with Iga Swiatek.

Greece’s Sakkari, ranked sixth in the world, ended seventh-ranked Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91.

She’ll be gunning for a second career WTA title when she meets Poland’s fourth-ranked former French Open champion Swiatek on Sunday.

first published:March 19, 2022, 10:53 IST