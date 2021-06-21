Indian Women Archers Lose, Crash Out of Tokyo Olympics Contention

The Indian women’s recurve archery team lost 0-6 to Colombia in the first match and crashed out of an Olympic qualification tournament here on Sunday. It was the last opportunity for them to win a team quota place.

Only the top three teams will earn a quota place for the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting July 23.

In the morning session of the final qualification, India finished second behind Mexico. In the afternoon session, the team, consisting of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat, failed to live up to expectations and lost their first match to Colombia -0-6 to bow out of contention for the Olympics.

In the 2019 Olympic qualification cycle, Deepika had qualified in an individual event for the Olympics.

The men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav had won team quota place during the 2019 World Championships in the Netherlands.

The qualification tournament will be followed by the World Cup Stage 3 from Monday.

