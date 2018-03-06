GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Women's Football League to Kick-off on March 25

Defending champions Eastern Sporting Union will take on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education on the opening day as the 2nd edition of the Indian Women's League in Shillong on March 25.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Representative Image.(Getty Images)
The tournament will be played among seven teams who face each other once with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals to be played on April 12. The final is slated for April 15.

I-League 2017-18 debutants Gokulam Kerala FC, the sole club from I-League to have fielded a team in the IWL will also be in action on the first day itself when they take on Rising Student Club of Odisha.

Promotion of women's football stays on top of All India Football Federation's priority list and the first edition of the IWL organised in Delhi in early 2017 was a massive hit with the fans, gaining a viewership of over 8.5 million on AIFFs social media handles.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said that the development of women's football remains a top priority.

"We at AIFF understand the future and potential of women's football in India. The second edition of the IWL will provide an opportunity to many a budding woman footballer to pursue her dreams of playing top-flight football in India," he said.

"The first edition was a huge success for which I need to thank all the various stakeholders as we aim to carry on the momentum. Good luck to all the participating teams and may the best team win," he added.

Participating teams: Eastern Sporting Union, Rising Student Club, KRYHPSA, India Rush Scocer Club, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
