News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Indian Women's Football Team's FIFA Friendly Against Serbia Cancelled
1-MIN READ

Indian Women's Football Team's FIFA Friendly Against Serbia Cancelled

Indian women's football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Indian women's football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Indian women's football team were supposed to face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies.

The Indian women's football team's match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey has been cancelled. Maymol Rocky's girls were supposed to kick off their preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup with an international friendly match against Serbia on Wednesday.

The Serbian FA announced the news on their Twitter handle. The reason for the cancellation of the match is still unknown.

The match against Serbia is the first of three international friendlies India were poised to play this month in Turkey. The Indian team faces Russia on February 19 and Ukraine on February 23. Midfielder Sangita Basfore will captain the side.

More to follow...


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...