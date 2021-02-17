Indian Women's Football Team's FIFA Friendly Against Serbia Cancelled

The Indian women's football team's match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey has been cancelled. Maymol Rocky's girls were supposed to kick off their preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup with an international friendly match against Serbia on Wednesday.

The Serbian FA announced the news on their Twitter handle. The reason for the cancellation of the match is still unknown.

The match against Serbia is the first of three international friendlies India were poised to play this month in Turkey. The Indian team faces Russia on February 19 and Ukraine on February 23. Midfielder Sangita Basfore will captain the side.

More to follow...