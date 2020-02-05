Indian Women's League: Kryphsa FC Edge Past FC Kolhapur City to Maintain Perfect Record
Ratanbala Devi scored the only goal of the match as Kryphsa defeated FC Kolhapur City 1-0 in the Indian Women's League.
Kryphsa FC beat FC Kolhapur City (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Bengaluru: KRYPHSA FC, having already qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL) semi-finals, maintained their winning run and wrapped up a perfect record in Group A by seeing off FC Kolhapur City 1-0 at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday.
Ratanbala Devi scored what turned out to be the winner in the 19th minute.
The team from Manipur dominated possession and had the better of the initial exchanges. They went ahead in the 19th minute when a cross-field delivery was exquisitely controlled by Ratanbala Devi, who chested it down with her first touch and finished past keeper Shreya Hooda with her second to break the deadlock.
Kolhapur City did show fight, knitting together a couple of chances of their own but wayward finishing upfront cost them.
Ratanbala Devi had another chance in the dying minutes when she got past her marker and with a clever flick to her right, made some space and got her shot away. However, it was met with a fine save from Hooda, who had put on a fine show donning the gloves.
With that win, KRYPHSA continue to remain the only side in the competition to have not conceded a single goal.
