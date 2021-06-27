Indian Women's Recurve Team Wins Gold at Archery World Cup Stage 3

The Indian women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.
The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.
India takes gold in Paris! #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/punkObEOAq— World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021
Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.
