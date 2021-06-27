CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Women's Recurve Team Wins Gold at Archery World Cup Stage 3
1-MIN READ

Indian Women's Recurve Team Wins Gold at Archery World Cup Stage 3

The Indian team won 5-1 (Screen Grab)

The Indian women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, defeating Mexico in the final.

The trio shrugged off the disappointment of a first-round loss in the final Olympic qualifier earlier this month and claimed a 5-1 triumph to give India its second gold medal in the Stage 3 event.

Earlier on Saturday, India won a gold medal through Abhishek Verma in the compound individual event.

More to follow…

Tags
first published:June 27, 2021, 14:29 IST