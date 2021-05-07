sports

Indian Wrestler Naveen Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Sofia, Withdraws from Oly Qualifier

Representative image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It is second time that Naveen (97kg) has contracted the dreaded virus as he had got infected few months back

India’s Greco Roman wrestler Naveen Kumar, who was set to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers here, has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. It is second time that Naveen (97kg) has contracted the dreaded virus as he had got infected few months back but had recovered.

India’s national Greco Roman coach Hargobind Singh confirmed the development to PTI. “All of us tested negative when samples were taken on Wednesday at the venue but Naveen tested positive. He is staying in the same hotel where we are staying. He is asymptomatic," said Hargobind.

The Greco Roman competition will begin on Saturday and now India will go unrepresented in the 97kg competition. None of India’s Greco Roman wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

first published:May 07, 2021, 00:41 IST