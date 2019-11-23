Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Indian Wrestlers Win 6 Golds on 2nd Day of Asian U15 Championship

India took their gold medal count at the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championshipsup to 8 with spectacular showing.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Wrestlers Win 6 Golds on 2nd Day of Asian U15 Championship
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers continued to shine at the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championships in Taichung, Taiwan as they made a rich haul of six gold medals on Saturday.

Led by 2019 cadet world champion Komal (39kg), the gold rush ensured that the contingent now has a total of eight gold medals after beginning their campaign with a couple of gold on Friday.

While Komal, one of the fastest-rising Indian wrestling stars, lived up to the expectations, the other girls also impressed with both Saloni (33kg), and Babli (36kg) performing brilliantly to finish on the top podium. All the 3 girls gave dominating displays to stay undefeated in their respective categories.

The exploits of Indian freestyle wrestlers continued on Day 2 as well as in the 48kg category, Akash performed brilliantly to beat Daiki Ogawa of Japan. Akash's quick reflexes did not give any chance to the Japanese in the bout, resulting in a victory for India by 8-3.

Debutant Udit Kumar also shone on Day 2, bringing home a silver in 57kg to add to the bronze he won earlier in the year at the Cadet World Championships. With Kapil too winning a bronze medal in 52kg, all the 6 Indian freestyle wrestlers in the squad have won a medal. This has resulted in India leading the team rankings list with 125 points, followed by Kazakhstan with 120.

Greco-Roman turned out to be the biggest surprise of the day. The category, which has traditionally not been the strongest for India so far, proved to be the biggest hunting ground as all 4 wrestlers in the category won medals. Ankit Gulia defeated Korganov of Kazakhstan to win the gold medal in the 68kg category. In 75kg, Chirag Dhalia won gold for India by winning both his bouts. The other 2 Greco-Roman medals came in 62kg and 85kg when Sumit and Arshdeep Singh won the silver.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram