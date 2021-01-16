Indians Avoid Arbitration With 3, All Acquired In Trades

CLEVELAND: The Cleveland Indians avoided salary arbitration with catcher Austin Hedges, right-hander Phil Maton and infielder Amed Rosario, agreeing Friday to one-year deals with three players who joined them via trade in the past six months.

Hedges will make $3.28 million in 2021, Rosario $2.4 million and Maton $975,000.

The team began the offseason with seven arbitration eligible players, including All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. But the Indians traded Lindor along with starter Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets for Rosario, infielder Andrs Gimnez and two propsects.

The 25-year-old Rosario batted .252 in 46 games last season. Its not clear what the Indians plans are for Rosario, who could be in the mix to replace Lindor. Rosario earned $225,474 prorated from a $608,780 salary.

Considered an excellent defensive catcher, the 28-year-old Hedges came to the Indians in July from San Diego as part of the Mike Clevinger deal. Hedges got one hit in 12 at-bats with the Indians in 2020. He made $1,111,111 prorated from a $3 million salary.

Also part of the Clevinger deal, Maton will likely have a spot in Clevelands bullpen in 2021. The right-hander started well after joining the Indians, but struggled over his last 11 appearances and finished 3-3 with a 4.57 ERA. He earned $211,889 prorated from a $572,100 salary.

