Indians' Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series

PITTSBURGH Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss his teams three-game series with the Pirates, which begins Tuesday night.

General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a scheduled procedure to address a gastrointestinal issue. Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment.

The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will again manage the club in Franconas absence.

Meanwhile, Gold Glove catcher Roberto Prez has been activated from the injured list and backup catcher Sandy Len has been placed on family emergency leave.

Prez had been out since July 29 with a strained right shoulder. He was is in the starting lineup for Tuesday nights game against the Pirates.

Prez has played in just three games during this pandemic-shortened season, going 1 for 10.

We’re excited to have him back, Chernoff said. Im sure our pitchers are happy to have him back, too.

Prez won the AL Gold Glove last year. He led all major leaguers with 30 defensive runs saved while batting .239 with 24 home runs in 119 games.

Len will miss the series with the Pirates.

Cleveland also recalled outfielder Greg Allen from its alternate training site. That came a day after outfielder scar Mercado was assigned to the camp in Eastlake, Ohio on Monday.

Mercado hit .111 in 17 games and lost his starting center fielders job to Delino DeShields Jr.

