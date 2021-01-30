Indians Re-sign 2B Hernández To $5 Million Contract For '21

CLEVELAND: Csar Hernndez is returning for a second year with the Cleveland Indians, who re-signed the free agent second baseman to a $5 million, one-year contract after his strong 2020 season with the club.

Hernndez agreed earlier this week to the deal, which includes a 2022 club option. The contract was finalized Friday after he completed medical tests.

The 30-year-old Hernndez led the AL with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven with the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games of the abbreviated season.

Defensively, he helped give Cleveland one of baseball’s strongest middle infields. Now, the Indians will count on him to bring stability after the club traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets earlier this month.

Hernndez is the first Indians second baseman to win a Gold Glove since Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar in 2001.

The Indians cut over $30 million from their payroll in dealing Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco. Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said the team would re-invest some of that money back into the roster and Hernndez is a first step.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports