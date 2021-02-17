News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Indians Sign Reliever Blake Parker To Minor League Deal
1-MIN READ

Indians Sign Reliever Blake Parker To Minor League Deal

Indians Sign Reliever Blake Parker To Minor League Deal

The Indians could be adding another veteran arm to their bullpen after signing Blake Parker to a minor league contract on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND: The Indians could be adding another veteran arm to their bullpen after signing Blake Parker to a minor league contract on Tuesday.

Parker’s deal includes an invitation to training camp in Arizona, where Cleveland will try to upgrade its relief corps to complement a solid starting staff.

The 35-year-old Parker spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 14 games last season, the right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA. He has also pitched for the Cubs, Mariners, Yankees, Angels and Twins in eight major league seasons.

Parker has 34 career saves in 303 games. He’s 14-10 with a 3.52 ERA since breaking in with Chicago in 2012.

At this point, the Indians will have 14 non-roster invitees in camp, which opens this week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...