2-MIN READ

Indians Sportspersons Shower Wishes on PM Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina among others wished PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. As he has a huge following on social media, people from all walks of lives have wished him on his birthday. PM Modi often meets people from the world of sports, entertainment and business.

As PM Modi celebrates his 70th birthday, here is how some sportspersons have extended their greetings.

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished PM Modi a long and healthy life and more milestones in the service of the nation. He also posted a picture of himself with the prime minister.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, extending his greeting, said that he prays to god that PM Modi lives a safe and long life. Tendulkar also shared a picture with him.

Boxer Vijender Singh simply wished him “a very happy birthday.”

“Happy Birthday to our Greatest Leader And Honourable Pm of Our Country shri @narendramodi ji,” wrote wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished PM Modi birthday on the micro-blogging site.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar posted a photo with the prime minister to wish him on his 70th birthday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, wished the prime minister, posting a photo of his speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort. Yuvraj wrote, "Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always."

Former India coach and cricketer Anil Kumble also extended his wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, heaping praise on PM Modi, said, “The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!”

Wrestler Sakshi Malik wished the prime minister, putting a picture with him.

All sporting activities had come to a halt after the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, sporting events have started taking place of late.

