Indians Sportspersons Shower Wishes on PM Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. As he has a huge following on social media, people from all walks of lives have wished him on his birthday. PM Modi often meets people from the world of sports, entertainment and business.

As PM Modi celebrates his 70th birthday, here is how some sportspersons have extended their greetings.

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished PM Modi a long and healthy life and more milestones in the service of the nation. He also posted a picture of himself with the prime minister.

Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi Wishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! 🙏 @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/cvK82e4ibp — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2020

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, extending his greeting, said that he prays to god that PM Modi lives a safe and long life. Tendulkar also shared a picture with him.

Boxer Vijender Singh simply wished him “a very happy birthday.”

Wish you a very happy birthday @narendramodi sir 🎂👏🏽 #NarendraModiBirthday — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2020

“Happy Birthday to our Greatest Leader And Honourable Pm of Our Country shri @narendramodi ji,” wrote wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Happy Birthday to our Greatest Leader And Hounarble Pm of Our Country shri @narendramodi ji 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/LAXhlgiBBp — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 17, 2020

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished PM Modi birthday on the micro-blogging site.

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

Wrestler Sushil Kumar posted a photo with the prime minister to wish him on his 70th birthday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, wished the prime minister, posting a photo of his speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort. Yuvraj wrote, "Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always."

My heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/951LTpVqtW — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2020

Former India coach and cricketer Anil Kumble also extended his wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 17, 2020

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir, heaping praise on PM Modi, said, “The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!”

The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives! Birthday greetings to the one who triumphed against all odds, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/Rz3KQ75OeZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2020

Wrestler Sakshi Malik wished the prime minister, putting a picture with him.

