Indians Won't Have Fans At Spring Training Workouts

The Cleveland Indians will not be allowing fans to watch their spring training workouts in Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said Monday that per MLB guidelines, the clubs player development complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will not be open to fans. Clevelands facility is adjacent to one for the Cincinnati Reds.

There has not yet been a decision on whether fans will be able to attend spring training games. The Indians said Goodyear city officials are working with MLB to determine a fan policy.

Players are expected to report to Arizona in two weeks.

