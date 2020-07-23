India's 4x400 Mixed Relay Silver Medal at Asian Games 2018 Upgraded to Gold

India's 4x400m relay mixed team from the 2018 Asian Games comprising Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv have been upgraded from their Silver medal to a Gold.

India had clocked a time of 3:15.71 to finish second behind Bahrain, but have been upgraded after the winning quartet failed a dope test. The Bahrain team comprising Ali Khamis, Kemi Adekoya, Salwa Eid Naser and Abbas Abubakar Abbas had recorded a time of 3:11:89.

Kazakhstan are set to claim silver and China will be upgraded from fourth to third.

It was Bahrain's Kemi Adekoya who failed the dope test leading to the change in results. She has been handed four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU said the 2016 world indoor champion over 400m tested positive for banned steroid stanozolol.

The AIU said that Adekoya's results between August 24, 2018, and November 26, 2018, will be disqualified.

On the day, Anas had put India in the lead before Poovamma fell behind lap. Hima tried hard and a strong finish by Arokia ensured India took the Silver medal.

Following the race, India had officially lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstruction, but it was turned down.

Adekoya’s ban also means that Asian Games 400m hurdles title will go to Vietnam’s Quách Thị Lan, while Bahrain’s Aminat Yusuf Jamal will be promoted to silver and India’s Anu Raghavan to Bronze.