India's Athletics High Performance Director Volker Hermann Tenders Resignation

India's athletics high performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put on his Facebook page that he had resigned from the position "three weeks ago" after he was convinced that he could no longer "meet the self-imposed expectations" that came from being the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) high performance director.

Working in high performance sports requires a high level of expectations. Numerous athletes and teams all around the...Posted by Volker Herrmann on Saturday, 21 November 2020

The AFI is yet to make an official response to the development.

"After one and a half fruitful and inspiring years in India, the day has come when I could not any longer meet the self-imposed expectations coming along with the role of AFI's high performance director, which is why I resigned from my position three weeks ago," said Hermann in his statement.

"I believe that athletics in India has a great future ahead of it. It requires a conducive and likewise sustainable infrastructure to support its countless talented athletes and coaches. It also needs players with a strong, confident, and independent mindset to succeed at world stage."

Hermann said that he is looking forward to the further development of the athletes in the country. "I have made a lot of close friends, making my stint an unforgettable time, which has enriched my life in many different ways and makes me looking back on a very positive note. I might change my perspective, but I am still looking forward to watch the further development of our athletes and coaches and their coming successes," he said.