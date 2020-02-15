Take the pledge to vote

India's Bhawna Jat Qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 20km Race Walk, Sets New National Record

Bhawna Jat booked her place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 1:29.54, which is a new national record, in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships.

Updated:February 15, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
Ranchi: India's Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships here on Saturday.

The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 1:29.54, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31.00. Bhawna's effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year.

"My target was 1:28-1:29, really put a lot of hard work in training over the last three months. Thanks to my mother and father for always supporting me and thanks to my department in Indian Railways," said Bhawna Jat after winning the 20km race walk.

Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36 -  just 36 seconds slower than the Tokyo qualification standard time.

In the men's event, Sandeep Kumar won the race after clocking a timing of 1:21:34. However, he was unfortunate to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification by just 34 seconds which is set at 1 hour 20 minutes.

Kumar will now aim to seal a spot for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Race Walk Championship to be held next month in Japan.

"Will try to further improve timing if selected for Asian RW Championships next month in Japan and try to qualify for Tokyo 2020," said Kumar.

KT Irfan had last year become the first Indian from athletics to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in the 20 km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships held in March in Nomi, Japan.

The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo July 24 to August 9.

(With inputs from Agencies)

