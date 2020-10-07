India's Chess IM Atanu Lahiri to Train 50 Junior Guyana Players for 3 Months

International Master (IM) in chess Atanu Lahiri will be training around 50 junior chess players -- both girls and boys -- in Guyana for three months initially.

Lahiri has been appointed as the Training Consultant by the Guyana Chess Federation for three months starting October 2020 with an option to extend the assignment in 2021.

"Initially I will be training about 50 junior chess players, a mix of girls and boys. The numbers may go up by another 10 or 20 players. The players are in the age group of 7-16 years," Lahiri told IANS.

"There are also plans to take chess to schools in Guyana by training the teachers there. That will take some time to happen," he added.

He said the Guyana Chess Federation had got in touch with the Indian High Commission there for a trainer and the matter got referred to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) which in turn suggested his name.

This is not the first that Lahiri is training overseas chess players.

"I have trained chess players in Thailand, Mongolia, Nepal and Bhutan. The Mongolian Chess Federation has made me an honorary member," Lahiri said.

"They are not beginners. They have been playing chess for some time. They have to be trained for higher levels. The training will be online," Lahiri, former secretary of the Bengal Chess Association, said.

He does not see any major challenge in the assignment as people speak English there and many have their roots in India/Asia.

With India also doing well in the global chess arena, it seems their first point of call was to the Indian High Commission, he added.

According to Lahiri, the Guyana Chess Federation is also planning to popularise the sport in the interior areas as well.

"We look forward to a successful and fruitful training programme and are certain that our players will reap tremendous benefits from your expertise as a teacher and mentor.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the All India Chess Federation for their kind support and cooperation," Frankie Farley, President, Guyana Chess Federation, told Lahiri in his appointment letter.