India's Davis Cup Tie against Finland Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

India were scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September.

ITF's decision has come days after four of world's leading tennis players, including number one Novak Djokovic, tested positive for the dreaded virus following their participation in exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia.

"The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance," ITF said in a statement.

The 18 teams for the Madrid Finals will compete at the rescheduled Finals in 2021, with the draw for the Finals remaining as published.

"The ITF Board has announced that the 24 home-and-away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September this year will be postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September."

The pandemic has halted ATP and WTA tours and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.

ALSO READ | David Cup Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus, Announce ITF

It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400.